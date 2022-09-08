BTS’ RM lends voice for audio guide in upcoming Korean art exhibition at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

BTS leader RM has lent his voice to selected 10 pieces of the upcoming The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art exhibition. His narration will be available in both English and Korean at The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and the official website of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA). The art exhibition is a part of Hyundai Motor’s project with LACMA. Also read: BTS' RM unveils new music video SEXY NUKIM

According to Korean agency Yonhap News, the Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art exhibition will showcase approximately 130 artworks. All of them will reflect the influx of foreign-introduced new media, including Korean modern oils, ink, photography and sculpture. It will take place in Los Angeles from September 11 till February 19, 2023.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. As the members are currently focusing on solo careers, RM recently collaborated with Balming Tigers in a music video SEXY NUKIM. The single features RM’s signature rapping skills with powerful vocals while narrating the chaos in the minds of young adults. The word ‘sexy’ works as a metaphor to represent ‘nukim’, the Korean word for feelings.

RM is so far the only outside artist to work with Balming Tiger. It is directed by Japanese director Pannacky. Besides RM taking the centre stage in his suited avatar in the video, the song also brings together rapper Omega Sapien, songwriter Mudd the student and rookie producer-rapper bj wnjn.

Meanwhile, BTS as a whole group, will be next seen performing at a free in-person concert in Busan next month to promote South Korea's bid for World Expo 2030.Named as 'BTS Yet To Come in BUSAN', it recently shifted its location to Asiad Main Stadium, owing to concerns related to holding a massive concert in Busan.

