BTS' RM unveils new music video SEXY NUKIM, collaborates with Balming Tiger

BTS leader RM joined hands with award-winning Korean musical collective, Balming Toger for their single, SEXY NUKIM. The music video is finally out now and it’s everything intriguing. Besides RM’s usual rapping skills, the music video explores a different side of RM’s powerful vocals. Also read: South Korea to conduct public survey over BTS' military service?

SEXY NUKIM, close to indie films, offers a storyline with trippy cinematography and cuts. Directed by Japanese director Pannacky, the video brings together rapper Omega Sapien, songwriter Mudd the student and rookie producer-rapper bj wnjn.

With SEXY NUKIM. RM becomes the first outside artist to collaborate with Balming Tiger with his vocal feature. The song is said to highlight the feelings of tired and exhausted young minds. The word ‘sexy’ works as a metaphor to represent ‘nukim’, the Korean word for feelings. Talking about the chaos in life at an early stage, verse, RM looks dapper in a suit and raps in the song, “I can hear your heartbeat/I just find it funny/Your money we keep it one and the only/ You should have known you owe me.”

Soon after the music released, fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “The coolest” referring to RM’s suited look from the video. Another one said, “im not even screaming cus im in shock it’s like. INSANE . namjoon is fu**ing sexy nukim he IS the sexy nukim.”

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. RM and other members who are currently focusing on solo careers as they are on hiatus. A few days ago, RM was accused of plagiarism after he shared his photo-folio. According to some people on Twitter, they reminded of EXO member D.O.’s solo mini album Empathy Mood Sampler Ver.2. After many pointed out similarities between the pictures of D.O. and RM, BTS fans, ARMY urged HYBE and Bighit to look into the matter, however, none of them responded to any accusations on the internet.

