BTS: RM reveals for first time plan to open art cafe for his 'private collection', speaks on group making sacrifices

BTS member RM, revealed his plan of opening an art cafe where he would display his own private collection. In a new interview, RM also spoke about how his love for arts started in 2018 during the BTS tour in the US and Europe. Calling himself 'not a club person' he said that he would stay in the hotel and get bored. RM recalled that he then decided to visit a museum, the first being Chicago Art Institute. RM said he 'saw amazing paintings' which got him interested. (Also Read | BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa try pole dancing in Paris)

The BTS leader also spoke about his Instagram page which feels is 'kind of a curation' of art pieces. Speaking on fans visiting a museum after he has been there and posted pictures, RM called it 'really great that people could love one’s taste and be there'. He added that if 300 people see the same artwork, 'that’s 300 different feelings'.

Speaking on Intersections Season 2 podcast, RM said, “This is my first time actually saying this but seriously, I am planning to make a small space of my own private collection and then just make a cafe on the first floor and set up my collections on the second floor and third floor. People could always see the collections when they just want to see them. Because when people come to Korea, and it happens for the Koreans too, we can’t see the great Korean artists because there aren’t many museums right now. There are not many galleries right now. I just want to make my own some time."

RM also spoke about being a part of BTS and their sacrifices, "Being a team member it does mean that we have to sacrifice our own soul or own personality, we have to cut it out because there are seven personalities and we were 19 or 18 when we started as a team but now we’re almost 30. We became men and adults so we have different characters or maybe different future visions. But BTS is still really important for me, it’s the biggest part of me. But keeping this intensity as a team made me easy to forget who I was & why I started this thing. I just want to remind and reminisce myself as to why I started this, what can I do with my own thing. So for my 30s, I just want to figure out the way to exist like half for BTS member and leader RM and maybe just Namjoon Kim as himself."

RM spoke about himself and BTS days after the group, comprising him, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook released their anthology album Proof. The new album consists of several new and old songs. Recently, Proof scored the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, thus making BTS win their sixth chart-topper.

