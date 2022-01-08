BTS' RM shares photo of his shelf, desi fans react after spotting book on Chandigarh: 'About to pass out'

BTS leader RM gave ARMY, fandom of the group, a glimpse inside his home sharing with them his book collection. Taking to Instagram on Friday, RM shared a photo of his bookshelf featuring a host of books. Soon after RM's post, fans took to Twitter and reacted as they spotted a book called Jeanneret Chandigarh, which is about the architecture of the union territory, in his collection.

A fan tweeted, "Namjoon has a book about my city. I am about to pass out. What if Namjoon is in Chandigarh one day?" Another person wrote: “Namjoon has a book on Chandigarh. I repeat Nmajoon has a book on Chandigarh, he knows this place exists, omg I am freaking out, as a student of Punjab University Chandigarh, I have lived there for 5 years, the buildings the map, the furniture I love it all. Desimys where you at!”

"Namjoon Bookshelf has a book named 'Jeanneret Chandigarh' which is about the Indian City Chandigarh," wrote a fan on Twitter. "Thanks to one of my friends... I noticed this... This is a book about chairs which were particularly designed for Chandigarh, India (And Namjoon is reading this .... Like omg ... Like Indian Armys, you can literally hear me screaming)," said another Twitter user.

A person said, "Idk if he has read it or it's just there in a collection of his books but at least he had read the word Chandigarh and that's enough for me, I found BTS at uni (PU in Chandigarh) so my early army days are there, Namjoon just knowing it exists somehow is giving me so much happiness."

As translated by BTS weverse translation, sharing the post, RM captioned it, "A weird bookshelf because it's tidy..." Reacting to it, V commented, "Isn’t the bookshelf bent?" RM replied, "Oh...It is originally like that." V responded, "I’m just kidding k joke k."

Though BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are yet to visit India, they have in several interviews spoken about doing concerts in India. Recently, Delhi Street Art unveiled a mural of the BTS members painted on a wall of the Pacific Mall NSP.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, founder of Delhi Street Art Yogesh Saini said, "A lot of fan clubs have since posted about it and we're getting a lot of positive response. Our own posts on social media have been receiving a very warm and widespread welcome not only from India but also from other parts of the world, especially Korea. Many are posting videos of themselves dancing to BTS songs in front of the mural. It's actually become an interesting chain of events and overall, overwhelmingly positive."

