BTS: RM teases Jimin and compares his warm-up exercise to 'helicopter', Jin and Jungkook left in splits. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video as they goofed around during an exercise suggested by Jimin. The video was released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel on Wednesday. The video started with Jimin teasing Jungkook as he laughed.

BTS' Jimin, next, was seen telling someone how he warmed up, "Hey try doing this. It really helped me loosen up." RM intervened, "Do what?" as Jungkook laughed. Jimin got up from his seat and showed them as he turned his arms, slowly at first and then increasing the speed.

As Jimin started doing the exercise rapidly, it made a sound prompting RM to ask him, "What is that, a helicopter?" Jin laughed and said, "If you film this, it looks like your hands are going backwards." Jimin added, "It looks like it's going backwards."

As RM tried to do it, Jin told him, "Namjoon stop before you hit your face." As he laughed and continued doing, Jimin said, "You keep pounding your chest." RM responded, "Because my face kept going backwards."

Jimin continued doing the exercise as Jungkook captured his video with his phone. Jungkook said, "It's too slow." Disagreeing with him, Jin replied, "No, that's not it." Jimin went towards them and asked, "Was I too slow?" Jin responded, "You have to go faster."

As Jimin watched the video, Jungkook tried doing the step and said, "When I do this I keep bumping my hands together." Jin, Jimin and Jungkook kept spinning their arms, teasing each other as they laughed. Jimin's second attempt to get his video captured by Jungkook as he continued twirling his arms left Jin and Jungkook in splits.

Jin then asked Jimin to do it for the third time saying, "Jimin, you have to do it a little longer." As soon as Jimin increased the speed, the duo again started laughing, saying, "It is going backwards." As Jimin rushed towards them to check, Jungkook said, "It went backwards for a moment there." Jimin said, "My arms gave out. I couldn't do it that well this time." The video ended with the trio laughing while watching the video.

Currently, BTS members are taking an "extended period of rest", their agency Big Hit Music informed last month. The members recently flew to South Korea after their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US in December 2021.

