BTS: RM shares pics of his pet Moni dressed in Squid Game's outfit, it has a connection to Lee Jung-Jae's character

BTS leader RM on Wednesday gave his fans a treat by sharing several pictures of his pet dog Moni and they had a Squid Game connection. Taking to Instagram, RM posted pictures featuring Moni as they spent time together.

In a few of the pictures, Moni wore a green jacket similar to the ones worn by contestants in Netflix's Korean series Squid Game. Interestingly, the number on the jacket read '456' which was assigned to Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-Jae, in Squid Game.

In the first few pictures, Moni stood next to RM as he sat at his study table. RM was seen petting his dog. Following that, the duo stepped outside after snowfall. Moni was seen wearing the Squid Game outfit in these photos.

RM, who recently recovered from Covid-19, also gave a glimpse of his studio. Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a video as music played. As translated by Instagram user BTS weverse translation, RM wrote, "Ah I feel so much better now." He also shared a selfie and added along with the picture, "Haha."

RM along with fellow BTS member Jin had tested Covid-19 positive on December 25, last year. On Tuesday, their agency Big Hit Music informed their fans that the duo fully recovered and their quarantine had ended.

"We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19, and their quarantines have concluded as of today (January 4) at noon. RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities," Big Hit Music had said in a statement shared on Weverse.

BTS member Suga, who had also tested Covid-19 positive on December 24, has also recovered and was released from quarantine on Monday.

The group had performed at in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US, in December. Following that, BTS had announced that they will be taking an "extended period of rest".

