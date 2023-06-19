Will RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook complete their military enlistment by this year? BTS fans react

BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are reportedly set to enlist in the South Korean military by the end of this year. As per a report, V aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook are eligible for the postponement of their enlistment. However, they want to minimise gaps, with the rest of the members, of their return from the military. (Also Read | Jungkook pranks RM over a call during BTS Festa event; Suga, Jimin and V share messages for fans)

Jin and J-Hope

All the BTS members will serve in the South Korean military.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, joined the army last year. J-Hope became the second member of the group to enlist for his mandatory military duty on April 17 this year. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Latest news on RM, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook

A tweet by Twitter user, @BIGHIT_INFO, on Monday read, "According to officials, @BTS_twt will complete military enlistment of all members, including V and Jungkook, by the year of this year. They will fulfill their scheduled activities, such as Suga's world tour and Jungkook's solo ventures in the first half of the year."

They also tweeted, "Despite being eligible for postponement, V and Jungkook decided to prioritize their military service and reunite with fans sooner. Their aim is to minimize any gaps and continue @BTS_twt as a whole group after coming back."

Fans react

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Well, the sooner they go, the earlier they will come back. Can’t wait for 2025." A comment read, "Yes let's wrap this up as soon as possible." Another person said, "They should give JK and V many months to do activities like the others could do after their albums, hope they don't rush their releases, plus they are the only ones that haven't an album yet, it would be unfair for them." A Twitter user said, "If that’s true, They’ll all be back by Festa 2025!!"

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted in 2013. Last year in June they had announced a break from group activities. BTS members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

