BTS' RM to release solo album Indigo next month, agency confirms

BTS leader RM will mark his solo debut with his first full-length album Indigo, releasing on December 2. His agency, Big Hit Music confirmed the news recently and said that the album will be like a diary reflecting RM’s thoughts and worries. RM recently shared on social media that he has been prepping for the solo album since 2019. Also read: BTS’ RM confirmed to make solo debut soon after Jin

RM posted a a glimpse of his upcoming album on his Instagram Stories. It showed a blue-themed background featuring the release date of the album. He also wrote on online fan community Weverse, “Hello Finally Because of all of you, my 1st album is releasing. I worked hard [on it] for 4 years.. The image is a mood cut, not the jacket It’s very different from my previous works A lot of fun friends are included [in it] Until 12/2, please give me your support Namjoon”

Meanwhile, Big Hit Music released an official statement regarding the release. It read, “We are excited to announce that RM, the leader of BTS, is preparing to release his first official solo album. RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two Mixtapes. Through Indigo, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases a wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists. Pre-orders: 11 AM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 (KST) Thank you.”

RM’s debut as a solo artist comes after fellow group members, J-Hope and Jin. Jin will soon enlist in the military service in South Korea. Others will follow him soon as per their schedule. All members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will be focusing on individual activities for now, as per their agency.

RM earlier worked with Blaming Tiger for the music video, SEXY NUKIM. He also released his mixtapes—RM and MONO. Reportedly, his solo album will feature several artists and one of them is likely to be Pharell Williams.

(With inputs from ANI)

