BTS’ RM confirmed to make solo debut soon after Jin

BTS leader RM will be the next member to unveil solo music. Earlier it was Jin who made his solo debut following J-Hope. The latest update comes before BTS members-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s military enlistment, one after another. Currently, RM is busy with the prep work for his solo debut. Also read: BTS' RM unveils new music video SEXY NUKIM

South Korean news outlet JTBC News reported about RM’s upcoming solo album, which will most likely release on November 25. Responding to the speculations, Soompi quoted a representative from BTS’ agency Bighit Music saying, “RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations.”

News of RM’s solo debut comes after he and filmmaker Jang Hang Joon joined hands. Both will be appearing as MCs for tvN’s new variety show The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge. Besdies this, RM also previously collaborated with Balming Tiger for the music video, SEXY NUKIM. He was the first outsider vocal artist to ever work with the creative group and received praises for his usual rapping skills. It was released on September 1.

Jin released his first solo The Astronaut recently, which left fans emotional. The video came with Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s cameo appearance as a news reporter.

BTS' eldest member, Jin, on Friday, finally unveiled his first solo The Astronaut, which many saw as a perfect parting gift before he leaves music temporarily to join the military. The song is co-written by Jin and Coldplay. Jin, the eldest of the group, would sign up in December for mandatory military service. The group hopes to reconvene by 2025. Their last group performance was at World Expo 2030 in Busan. It was held at t Busan Asiad Main Stadium. It was attended by fans across the nation and streamed on various platforms.

