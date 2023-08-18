BTS' RM, V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook unbox J-Hope's Jack In The Box physical album. Watch

BTS members have come together to show support for J-Hope as he dropped the physical copies of his solo album Jack In The Box (Hope edition). RM, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and Kim Taehyung came together to share a glimpse of the physical copies and showed fans what it has to offer. They did the unboxing of the physical album on camera. Also read: J-Hope shares new pictures in military uniform, sends fans into a frenzy

BTS members unveil Jack In The Box (Hope edition)

Jack In The Box (Hope edition) is out and here's what BTS members have to say about it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, BTS' YouTube channel dropped videos of RM, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and Kim Taehyung featuring their reaction to the album. BTS leader RM looked quite happy while opening the album. He picked the lyrics book and revealed his favourite track from the album, = (Equal Sign). He also read lines from the book, describing the album and gave a shoutout to J-Hope who is currently on military duty. RM further congratulated Hobi and said, as per a Twitter translation, " I will keep on supporting the next steps of your career as well. I will do my best."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suga started the unboxing video by showing the album poster to the camera. He went on to praise J-Hope for his good looks and posed with the album box. On the other hand, Jimin showed the contents of the box and urged fans to keep supporting J-Hope and his album with love.

Kim Taehung aka V revealed the different versions of the photocards that come with the album, all black-and-white themed. He said, "No one takes photos like this (J-Hope) person." V further explained how the black and white clowns represent the two sides of the Arson singer. The last one was the youngest member Jungkook who seemed impressed with J-Hope's dedication as he shot new pictures for the physical album, besides the previous one. He chose from his favourite from the photobook and even briefly tried to copy J-Hope's pose.

Jack In The Box

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J-Hope made his solo debut with his first solo album Jack In The Box, released on July 15, 2022. This was followed by a special physical copy which released on Friday. It has Lollapalooza versions of his three songs-- = (Equal Sign), STOP, and Future. It also includes instrumental versions of Arson and MORE, alongside much more new content for fans.

J-Hope

Currently, fans aka BTS ARMY have been trending J-Hope and his album on Twitter. Reports also claim that the album has now crossed over 1 million sales on Hanteo, and declared the singer the new solo artist to become a million seller. Jin and J-Hope are enlisted in the army. Suga will be joining the mandatory service soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON