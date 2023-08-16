Home / Entertainment / Music / J-Hope shares new pictures in military uniform, sends fans into a frenzy: ‘Slaying in uniform’

J-Hope shares new pictures in military uniform, sends fans into a frenzy: ‘Slaying in uniform’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 16, 2023 05:12 PM IST

BTS member J-Hope was on a break as he recently attended Suga's concert. Before heading to his military camp, he dropped a surprise for fans.

BTS member J-Hope has a sweet surprise for his fans as he took to his Instagram account and shared a fresh bunch of photo. He is currently enlisted in the military and his photos feature him sporting the uniform. As his photos arrived after quite some time, fans are going gaga over them on Twitter. Also read: Jin and J-Hope surprise BTS fans, salute Suga as they attend his Seoul show

BTS' J-Hope shares new photos as he resumes military duties.
J-Hope's new photos

The multiple photos have Jung Ho Seok looking smart in the uniform. While the first photo is a selfie of the singer, the next ones were candid clicks. It was followed by a mirror selfie. J-Hope also added a couple of glimpses of his full outfit.

Fans react to J-Hope pics

Sharing all the photos, J-Hope wrote in the caption, “I'll fight for it again,” in Korean. Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Woke up to a buff Hobi! He looks great & handsome! So glad he came home & posted.” “Look at Hoseok!! He is so cute in every fit.” Someone also said, “And this is how you serve in the music industry, fashion industry, modelling scene and in the military all at once... HOBI, the definition of serving.”

J-Hope ends break

J-Hope was recently in Seoul during a break. He attended fellow group member Suga's last D-Day concert. He was seen with Jin who is also serving in the military and RM. While Jin enlisted in the army last year, J-Hope became the second member of BTS to enlist for his mandatory military duty on April 17. Following them Suga will be the next one.

Confirming Yoongi's enlistment, BTS' agency BigHit previously said in their official statement on Weverse, “Hello. This is BIG HIT MUSIC. We would like to inform the fans that SUGA has begun his military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates when the time comes. We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.”

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The members are on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers. They will be reuniting sometime around 2025.

