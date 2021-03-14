BTS singer Jin once interviewed V on Grammys red carpet after latter couldn't give his speech, watch video

While BTS will perform solo for the first time at the Grammys this year, the band is familiar with the Grammys ceremony. The group made its first appearance at the Grammy stage in 2019 to present the best R&B album of the year. In 2020, they joined Lil Nas X to perform his popular Old Town Road, which also saw several other artists join the rapper in the act.

Sharing the events unfolding during their visit last year in a Bangtan Bomb, the group was seen practicing for their act, preparing to walk the red carpet and giving a glimpse of the speeches they prepared for the fans via interviews. Throughout the video, the members expressed their wish to perform on the Grammys stage solo one day.

A portion of the video saw BTS members prepare answers for possible interview questions and messages for the fandom. V, formally known as Kim Tae-hyung, was also seen preparing his speech for fans in English. However, when the time came, he did not get a chance to talk and pour his heart out to the fans. This left him a tad disappointed. Soon enough, his fellow BTS member Jin caught up with him and posed a fake microphone in front of him while one of the group's rappers J-Hope turned into a cameraman and prompted him to deliver the speech.

A year later, BTS is set to perform solo at the Grammys. The K-pop group is among the many artists lined up to set the stage on fire this year. The group is also eyeing to win their first Grammy this year, for their song Dynamite is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

They are up against Justin Bieber and Quavo’s Intentions, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me, Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s Exile, and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy’s Un Día (One Day).