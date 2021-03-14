IND USA
Grammys 2021 date, time, livestream: Where to watch BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles' performances
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
music

Grammys 2021 date, time, livestream: Where to watch BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles' performances

  • BTS, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more are set to perform at Grammys 2021. Here's how you can livestream the performances.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, will take place on March 14 (March 15 in India). The prestigious music awards show has been delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 22 artists are set to perform this year, a few of the performances will be pre-recorded, owing to the current situation.

The performers include Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.

While several artistes have performed at the Grammys before, many others will make their debuts this year. These include BTS and Harry Styles.

But what time will the ceremony take place? Here's all you need to know!

Grammys 2021 date and time:

Grammys 2021 is scheduled to take place on March 14. For several Eastern countries, including India, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, the event will take place on March 15 owing to the time difference.

The US: 5:00 pm PT/8 pm EST

The UK: 1:00 am BST (March 15)

India: 5:30 am IST (March 15)

Korea: 9 am KST (March 15)

Canada: 8:00 pm (in Ottawa)

Singapore: 8:00 am SGT (March 15)

Philippines: 8:00 am PHT (March 15)

Russia: 3:00 am MSK (March 15, Moscow time)

China: 8:00 am CST (March 15)

Indonesia: 7:00 am WIB (March 15, Jakarta time)

Mexico: 7:00 pm (in Mexico City)

Australia: 10:00 am AEST

How to watch the Grammys 2021 ceremony?

For residents of the USA, the Grammys will be telecast live from the Los Angeles Convention Center on CBS, Paramount+, and Grammy.com. Online viewers can watch the ceremony on CBS with free trials on fuboTV and Sling TV. In India, the ceremony will stream on SonyLIV. The award ceremony will also be streaming live on the Recording Academy's Facebook for international viewers.

Stay tuned to Hindustan Times for the Grammys 2021 winners' list and highlights from the ceremony.

