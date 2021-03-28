Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS singers Jin, Jimin host impromptu car karaoke and sing Dynamite, Blue & Grey, Dis-ease; Watch videos
BTS singers Jin, Jimin host impromptu car karaoke and sing Dynamite, Blue & Grey, Dis-ease; Watch videos

BTS singers Jin and Jimin surprised fans with an impromptu music session during their car drive. The singers sang Dynamite, Blue & Grey, Dis-ease and more. Watch videos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:50 PM IST
BTS singers Jin and Jimin sang songs such as Blue & Grey, Dynamite and Dis-ease during a car karaoke session.

It is a blessed Sunday for BTS fans, also known as ARMY, because Jimin has shared a bunch of videos on Twitter, featuring himself and Jin. In the videos, the two singers were seen riding in a car while singing the K-pop group's songs. Jimin began the session with Dynamite. Jimin sang the first few chorus lines of the song before panning the camera at Jin, who completed the verse. "1.Dynamite #JIMIN #JjimnJin," he captioned the video.

He then dropped a video of him singing Blue & Grey, from their December released album BE. "2. Blue & grey #JIMIN #JjimNJin," he captioned the video. The two singers followed it up with Moon, from their January album Map of the Soul: 7. The song was originally sung by Jin. While Jimin kicked off the song, Jin joined in.

Jimin and Jin then sang Telepathy, which he shared with the caption, "4. For A Moment (Telepathy) #JIMIN #JjimNJin." The fifth song from their impromptu musical session was Jimin's song Filter, featured in Map of the Soul: 7. The video began with Jimin singing a few lines before panning the camera to Jin. The latter had clearly forgotten the lines of the song and this left Jimin giggling. "You don't know it (the lyrics)" Jimin said, with a laugh. Jin continued to hum the song.

The duo then sang Life Goes On before they ended their session with the group's song Dis-ease. Jimin shared the video with the caption, "7. Dis-ease Arrived at home, the end #JIMIN #JjimnJin."

Also Read: BTS drops teaser of new song Film Out, confirms release of Japanese album, BTS, The Best

The surprise videos have left fans screaming with joy. "It's like a welcome rain in the drought. Thank you!! @BTS_twt," a fan said. "THANK YOU SO MUCH JIMIN AND JIN ILYSM," said another fan. "Life is falling apart and then we got Jin and Jimin doing their own carpool karaoke session for us now life is beautiful THANK YOU SO MUCH JIN AND JIMIN," a third fan said.

