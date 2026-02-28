BTS star Jungkook claims people ‘want to kill me’ in disturbing drunk live video, leaves fans worried

Concern is mounting among fans of BTS after member Jungkook sparked alarm with a now-deleted Weverse LIVE that saw him in a visibly emotional and seemingly drunk state. During the session, the singer vented about several frustrations and dropped a hint about receiving death threats, even claiming that some people “want to kill” him. Currently, all the BTS members, Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, are gearing up for their first album in four years (Instagram/bts.bighitofficial)

The remarks have sent shockwaves across his global fandom, triggering a wave of concern online.

Jungkook claims some people “want to kill” him On February 26, Jungkook went live on the fan community platform Weverse. The livestream began at around 3.40am Korean time on Thursday and lasted about 88 minutes.

During the broadcast, Jungkook could be seen drinking alcohol and singing songs with friends. The broadcast, held on fan communication platform Weverse, has since been removed from the site.

Though the live session has since been taken down, a clip from the stream is gaining massive traction online, drawing widespread attention and intense discussion across social media.

In the video, Jungkook is heard saying, “Honestly, there must be a lot of people who don’t support me and don’t like me and want to belittle me…and people who want to kill me. There must be a lot of people who hate me. But so what? I don’t care.”

According to the translation by Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily, Jungkook also shared. “I don’t know what to be careful about during live broadcasts. I just want to do it comfortably. I turned it on because I wanted to do a live broadcast… I don’t care about the company anymore. I’ll just live doing whatever I want.”