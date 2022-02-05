BTS stars Jungkook and Suga's first part of Stay Alive wins over ARMY: 'Literally touching my soul'

The first part of BTS members Suga and Jungkook's Stay Alive, for their webtoon 7 Fates Chakho, released on Saturday. However, the full version will be released on February 11. The song has been produced by Suga with vocals by Jungkook. Earlier, Suga had shared a post on Weverse saying, "The full version is even better."

After a part of Stay Alive released on Saturday, BTS fandom ARMY showered praises on the track. On Twitter, a fan wrote, "Jungkook’s vocals with prod Suga is a whole masterpiece." A person also tweeted, "Really feeling how much Yoongi’s love of music scores is an influence on his production. #StayAlive_CHAKHO has that sweeping cinematic drama, it’s grand and beautiful but with space to let the emotion shine. I seriously can’t wait for the full."

"I believe this is why JK fit perfectly to this song. His voice style changes several times that I can experience the song like a group of people who sing it," said a person. "This song is on so many levels… Vocals, lyrics, melody… They are so incredibly talented, JK’s voice, Suga’s beautiful musical abilities, just wow," commented another fan. "Best producer and best vocalist together is not a joke. It's a masterpiece," said a fan.

"Suga's songs are superior at this point along with JK's heavenly vocals. This is more than just a masterpiece," commented a person. "This masterpiece is literally touching my soul, can't explain how beautiful it is...I swear to God the way Jungkook's voice is soothing my inner peace and Suga's prod. It's literally beautiful. Suga is so so so good producer I swear to God this is killin' me in many different ways, I love it," wrote a fan.

A person wrote, "Jungkook's stable voice never fails to deliver. The way he sings this with such heart and emotion is really wonderful to hear...his range is impressive..and I love the production, Suga has done an amazing job. I love it. This is sure to be a big hit." "Jungkook's voice really is something else. He truly has no limits as a singer and Suga's production is perfection in itself," said another fan.

Also Read | BTS' RM jokes he's 'actually not that smart' in 7 Fates Chakho first reveal, Jin and J-Hope give Jungkook massage. Watch

Hybe's webtoon 7 Fates Chakho features BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in a battle between humans and tigers. In the webtoon, RM plays Do-Geon, Jin plays Hwan, Suga is Cein, and J-Hope plays Hosu. Jimin essays the role of Haru, V plays Jooan and Jungkook plays Zeha. The webtoon released on January 15.

