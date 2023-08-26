BTS' Suga surprises Jimin during video call, leaves him in splits; warns him about 'controversy over his bad attitude’

BTS member Jimin recently held a meet and greet with his Japanese fans over a video call. But the BTS singer was in for a surprise, when fellow group member-rapper Suga briefly joined as a fan and made several requests. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin hugs Suga during D-Day concert, sings Like Crazy on stage; fans react. Watch)

Suga surprises Jimin

BTS' Jimin and Suga during a video call.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to YouTube, BangtanTV shared a Bangtan Bomb on Friday. The two-minute-long clip began with Jimin making a heart with his hand and saying, "I love you too." As it ended, Jimin said, "There is only one person left?" Suga attended the meet under a different name. Reading it, Jimin asked his team, “Doesn't Jiyoon sound like a Korean? Her name is Jiyoon...”

Jimin agrees to Suga's ‘challenge’

At that moment, Suga's face popped up on Jimin's screen and Jimin exclaimed, "What the...!" Laughing Suga wished him, "Hello Jimin" making him laugh. He continued, "Jimin, I have no time, so let's get right to it! Please do the 'Sorry for being cute' challenge." Getting up from his chair, Jimin said, "I practised really hard. Take a look." He then quickly did a few steps.

Suga talks about a fan meet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suga asked him, "Is that the best you can do? Is that all you got?" Jimin replied, "Then you give it a try." As Suga obliged, Jimin was left in splits. Both Suga and Jimin then talked about the former's bright light and laughed. Suga added that he too needed to do a fan sign. He said, "I need to do a video fan sign meet too." Jimin asked, "You are gonna do one?" Suga added, "Yeah, after seeing yours, I got inspired to do one." Jimin said, "You scared me."

Suga warns Jimin about ‘controversy for bad attitude’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suga joked, "I can't lose to Park Jimin." When Jimin asked, "You can't lose to me?" Suga replied, "Nope." After that, Jimin said, "You can't beat me at being an idol." Suga told Jimin, "Please sing me a song. I only have 10 seconds left." Jimin responded, "No, I'm not going to." Suga said, "Do anything. Please. This is going to be a controversy for bad attitude."

Jimin obliged for a brief moment and then said, "I sang, so go away now." However, the call got disconnected then. Both the BTS members were taken aback at how the video call ended. While Jimin asked, "Is it over?" Suga questioned, "Is this how it ends?" Both the members then walked away.

Jimin and Suga at D-Day show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jimin recently performed with Suga at his D-Day concert in Seoul. Earlier this month, Jimin surprised fans with a brief performance on stage with the rapper. They sang their song, Tony Montana. Jimin later also performed to Like Crazy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON