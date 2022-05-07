BTS: Suga says collaborating with PSY for That That felt like 'working with childhood friend', calls himself ‘huge fan’

BTS member Suga and singer PSY spoke about getting inspired by each other and heaped praises on one another. In a new interview shared by PSY on his YouTube channel, Suga recalled how he always looked up to the singer and was a huge fan. He said that working with PSY felt like being with ‘old childhood friend’. PSY also lauded BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook saying that he has rooted for them. (Also Read | BTS: Suga reveals Jungkook teases him with his rap part in That That, 'dances around' to the song)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Suga said, "He (PSY) was always someone I was grateful for. With Gangnam Style, he paved the way for K-pop in the US and we were able to follow in his footsteps with ease. When we started gaining traction in the States in 2017, he was someone I really wanted to meet up with. Thought it would be great to get some advice when I was going through a tough time. I personally really love songs he wrote himself. I love Rain Shower. I was a huge fan ever since I was little. I grew up listening to his music. I thought, if I become a successful musician, I'll be able to rub shoulders with artists like him."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PSY said, "I was ranking second on Billboard's Hot 100 for seven weeks straight. Thought I would get to first with my next song. Bit it never came, so I was quite bitter. Wanted someone to reach first place. BTS made my wish come true...In 2017, looking at BTS'success, while I was rooting wholeheartedly for them, I knew they would be simultaneously thrilled and anxious."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PSY said that he watched Suga's Daechwita which was 'so raw, yet so trendy'. Speaking about collaborating with Suga, PSY said, "I knew I wanted to work with him, hopefully in the near future if given the chance. So imagine my surprise when I got a text from him."

Suga revealed he was nervous at first but soon learnt that PSY was a warm person. "While working with him, I depended on him quite a bit, communicated constantly. It's quite hard to get close with someone I work with mainly because, the way I work, I rarely meet up in person I usually do it over email."

PSY also said that what stood out the most about working with Suga was 'he's equal parts artistic as he is commercial'. Suga called him 'detail oriented' who made him 'feel at home while recording the song'. They also said that the song was made 'in a jiff'. Suga added, "We made the guide vocals and with it I edited, if he added the lyrics, I wrote my verse to it. The writing process was super speedy. We really hit it off."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video also showed behind the scenes moment as Suga recorded the song. They shared a laugh as Suga sought advice from PSY about rapping. PSY said, "His musical spectrum is very wide, and I really don't feel any generation gap. He's a unique friend. He's something special."

Suga praised him saying, "PSY was very different from what I had expected. he told me that he wanted to be inspired by the younger generation. So working with him didn't feel like work at all. Working with PSY felt like working with an old childhood friend."

Last week, PSY and Suga released their new song That That. The track has been produced by Suga and is part of PSY's latest album PSY 9th.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON