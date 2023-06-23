BTS' Suga shares moments from day off in Chicago with new vlog. Watch

BTS' Suga is currently on his first solo tour, called the D-DAY TOUR, for which he recently visited Chicago. During his stay, he explored the city and captured his time spent there in a vlog which he later posted on June 22 on his YouTube channel. Fans reacted enthusiastically to the video and thanked him for sharing a day in his life through the video. (Also read: Will RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook complete their military enlistment by this year? BTS fans react)

Suga's Chicago vlog

BTS' Suga recently uploaded a vlog from his visit to Chicago for his show.

The singer started his vlog by announcing that he had a successful show in Chicago. He released his D-DAY album on April 21 and since then, has been on tour which will go on till April 26. Suga then informed that he got a day off after his Chicago show so he decided that that instead of staying at the hotel he would rather roam around a little and try to explore the city and the food. He went on to say how pleasant the day was and recalled his last memories from Chicago. He was here for a shoot, but that time, since they were filming for a show he had not got the time to explore the city.

The video then goes on to show that Suga went to the Gordon Ramsay Burger where he ordered a beer, fries, and Lager, Chicago-style Pizza. He also talked briefly about his change in the diet recently. The video then saw him enter a dessert shop to get his coffee. He then went for a visit to Millennium Park, visited Willis Tower Skydeck and enjoyed the scenic view of Lake Michigan. Suga then went to the concert hall for a sound check. After the practice, he concluded the video with a goodbye and said how exhausted he felt after the entire day.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the vlog, many fans added comments expressing their love to the singer. "A million thanks for all your perfect work, and for sharing this amazing video with us... Love you Yoongi and so glad to see you enjoying your day off" said a fan. Another wrote, "What a wonderful vlog!! Yoongi is working so hard. Nice to see him relax a bit." "I couldn't stop smiling during the whole vlog. “Thank you Yoongi, you are working very hard and making the whole ARMY very proud of you and also very happy :).” "We love you very much and we are enjoying the tour very much." read another comment.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted in 2013. Last year in June they had announced a break from group activities. BTS members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

