BTS' Suga shares first post since testing Covid-19 positive, gives health update to fans

BTS member Suga, who tested Covid-19 positive last week, shared his first post on Monday since he contracted the virus. Taking to Weverse, Suga also assured ARMY, BTS fandom, of his health.

As translated by BTS Weverse translation, BTS' Suga wrote, "I’m really okay (smiling face symbols) Please don’t worry too much!"

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote on Weverse, "Min Yoongi! Take care of yourself okay. I'm so worried. Take rest we are here for you. We love you." A person also commented, "I'm so glad to hear from you! Fighting Yoongiahhh." “Get well soon Yoongi. Thank you for letting us know,” added another.

Last week, BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Weverse had issued a statement. "Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23."

It also added, "SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities. SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the US, and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members."

"The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities," it concluded.

A day after Big Hit Music made the announcement, BTS members RM and Jin also tested positive for the coronavirus. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently returned from the US after their Los Angeles concert.

