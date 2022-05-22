BTS' Suga speaks on group's 'musical spectrum', ARMY finds pics from 'new MV, teaser' in clip: 'Everyone is curious now'

BTS member Suga on Saturday revealed that he chose Trivia: Seesaw and BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer for their upcoming album Proof. Taking to Twitter, BTS' agency Big Hit Music posted a clip in which Suga spoke about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’. He spoke about his and BTS' 'musical spectrum'. The group comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. (Also Read | BTS' RM reveals his different personas 'sometimes comes as heavy burden': ‘At times I wonder who the real me is')

In the clip, Suga said, "I picked two songs in completely contrasting styles. They’re Trivia: Seesaw, which is relatively calm and BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer (Feat. Supreme Boi) which is more powerful and full of energy. I wonder what sort of songs I can come up with ranging between these polar opposite songs. It’s fun and meaningful to come up with ideas for expanding my musical spectrum."

"I think that always challenging myself with no limits in the musical spectrum is who I am and who BTS is. I guess my music and BTS’ music that are the products of these thoughts and ideas are our Proof," he concluded.

In one segment of the video, Suga and RM were seen standing in front of mics as they seemingly performed with live musicians in a venue similar to a desert. Reacting to it fans posted on Twitter guessing the location and if it was from the members' new music video, performance video or a new teaser.

Fans reacted to Suga's clip.

ARMY was left curious about the desert venue.

Fans asked if it was from a new video.

Fan took to Twitter and commented on the video.

A fan tweeted, "Are they filming a music video at Lake Dolores Waterpark, an abandoned water park in California about 2 hours away from Las Vegas." A person wrote, "And they're using standing microphones. Can't imagine what is to come!!" A tweet read, "I continue to believe that this is footage from a new clip." "Feels like snaps from their new mv or maybe a teaser," guessed a fan.

"I think they filmed something in a deserted area for the song Born Singer. They're all using standing microphones and I saw drums and live band sessions in the back. I'm just guessing. Why today is not June 10th??" asked a fan. "Don't you guys think it's like....a new way to build up teasing (teaser) ???? Everyone is more and more curious now," wrote another fan.

"I think there will be a video for born singer or this might be for one of the other new songs. Not yet to come or BTS run, but one of the other two," said a Twitter user. "A live band????" asked a person. "It looks like a performance video more than an mv film, tell us bestie @BTS_twt," wrote a person. "It’s either an mv or performance video," read a tweet. "I feel that the place is where RM took pics, 7 Magic mountains," guessed a fan.

Recently, RM, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared their videos speaking about their 'Proof of Inspiration'. Similar pictures, of the members in a desert area, were seen in the videos shared by RM, Jimin, and Jungkook.

BTS is currently awaiting the release of their album Proof on June 10. It will consist of three new songs--Yet To Come, Run BTS, and Born Singer. Several old tracks such as Run, I Need You, Fake Love, Fire, Persona, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Moon, N.O, Boy in Luv, IDOL, Danger, Dynamite, Life Goes On and Butter will also be part of the album.

