BTS' RM reveals his different personas 'sometimes comes as heavy burden': ‘At times I wonder who the real me is'

BTS leader RM, ahead of the group's upcoming album Proof, has revealed that he chose Intro: Persona and Stay for the anthology. Taking to Twitter on Friday, RM also spoke about his different personas, Kim Namjoon as a human being, family member and friend, and RM the musician. The rapper said that at times these multiple personalities feels a 'heavy burden'. However, though it left him wondering, he realised all these personas are him. (Also Read | BTS: Jungkook reveals he likes it best when singing with group and connecting with ARMY 'no matter what the songs are')

RM, in the video, also shared pictures--those he clicked at concerts and also his selfies. He also added photos with the members as they performed. RM also added several pictures in which he posed in front of several colourful rocks.

In the video, RM said, "I thought it would be great if Intro: Persona and Stay would go in our anthology album, Proof. Intro: Persona starts with 'Who am I!' So I've been thinking about that a lot while we ran full speed ahead since our debut, and even now. I have many different personas: there's Kim Namjoon as a human being, there's Kim Namjoon who is a family member and friend, and then there's RM who makes music."

He also added, "I have all these different mes, so sometimes it comes as a heavy burden and at times I wonder who the real me is. But in the end, I found that all these personas that I've been shifting between are all me. And I think the members and our ARMY who Stayed (referring to BTS song Stay) by my side no matter which of the mes I was are my Proof."

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Kim Namjoon chose intro: persona because of all his different kinds of "me's" and chose stay because of how all the members and army stayed with him no matter what "me's" he contains! We love you Kim Namjoon." "Namjoon, you are so deep in your lyrics that touch me a lot. Thank you," commented a fan. "They filmed a performance in the desert???" asked another fan.

A person tweeted, "#RM thank you for sharing your journey of self-discovery and realization. This saved me. You saved me along with the comfort of your lyrics and BTS. Thank you for giving pieces of yourself to us, to me because of which I could build myself. I will always STAY with you, with BTS." A tweet read, "We will Stay by your side no matter which of the “me”s you are, Joon."

A few keen-eyed fans also found that a few of the members' videos for Proof showed them performing in a dessert. A fan shared a collage and asked, “'If we're together, even the desert becomes the sea'. Is it a part of mv or performance I'm so excited to see this?" Another Twitter user said, "I could really feel we're getting an mv aside the yet to come mv !?!?!?!?! What do you guys think omg."

Currently, BTS members are preparing for the release of their new album on June 10. Proof will comprise old and new songs such as Run BTS, Born Singer, Yet To Come, Run, I Need You, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Moon, N.O, Boy in Luv, IDOL, Danger, Dynamite, Life Goes On and Butter among others.

