BTS to collaborate with Pharrell Williams next for Phriends Volume One

Pharrell Williams recently confirmed his upcoming collaboration with BTS members— RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, after much speculation. In a conversation with BTS leader RM, the American rapper talked about their love of music. He also revealed the title of his upcoming album, Phriends Volume One. Also read: BTS’ RM confirmed to make solo debut soon after Jin

This new development comes after RM’s agency confirmed his solo debut. It will reportedly release on November 25. Currently, RM is busy with the prep work for his solo music. Earlier, reports suggested that RM will be collaborating with Pharrell, but not as a part of BTS.

During an interview to Rolling Stones, RM asked Pharrell about his upcoming projects in the pipeline. Pharrell shared, “Well, my project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.” While RM said that he loves the song already, Pharrell added that everyone who has heard it, has been praising him.

Pharrell also revealed during the interview that 90 percent of the work for RM’s solo debut is done and offered his help for the rest. “If you want it, we can do it. Uptempo? We go Uptempo,” he said. The BTS member further shared deets about his solo track and recalled his journey as a rapper and a poet before BTS happened. He also mentioned how 10 years of BTS has now made them a social figure which they took after meeting US President Joe Biden. “I think I was really confused and I’m like, “What am I, a diplomat or what?” RM added about his White-house visit.

RM also discussed the tough times of BTS when Pharrell asked about them stepping away from activities as a group. RM answered, “I was just a small rapper and lyricist when I was young. So it was 10 years, really intense as a team. And I actually was in charge of almost all of the interviews and representing the team in front of the other members. That was my role, I guess. I think I got really . . . I don’t know, ‘Yo, I got to stop this for a bit. I got to shut it down and fall away from it and then just see what’s going on,’ making my mind really calm down.”

RM also said that currently he is focused on his solo album. His solo debut announcement came after Jin dropped his solo music. Jin will be soon beginning his mandatory military service and other members will enlist in time as well.

