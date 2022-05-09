BTS unveils first part of tracklist for Proof, Born Singer; Yet to Come features on the list

BTS has unveiled the first part of their tracklist for the upcoming anthology album Proof. Taking to Twitter, the group's agency Big Hit Music released the tracklist for CD 1. It will consist of a total of 19 tracks including their past title tracks. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will celebrate the group's ninth anniversary in June. (Also Read | BTS reveals title and cover of Proof's lead single; ARMY solves mystery from seven years ago: 'HYYH era is back')

The first track, Born Singer, an adapted version of Jermaine Cole’s Born Sinner was first released by BTS in 2013. The album’s lead single Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) also features in the list.

The list features No More Dream, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Life Goes On, and Butter among other songs. Sharing the tracklist, Big Hit Music added the hashtags--BTS, BTS Proof and Tracklist CD 1.

Reacting to Big Hit Music's tweet, BTS fandom ARMY dropped comments. A person tweeted, "Totally mad combo." "I'm still staring at BORN SINGER proudly taking the role of opening my creators' ANTHOLOGY ALBUM, because a lot of these things happening together feel like a fever dream," commented another fan. Another person wrote, "SCREAMING CRYING."

"This album will be so emotional to listen for me. I became army because of I need u and I'm already crying now!!!!!!" tweeted a fan. "I am 100% sure that I’ll be playing this album for this entire year I’m telling y’a now," wrote a Twitter user. "I need this tattooed on my soul forever," said a person. "The scream I let out when I saw this. GOD I AM SO INSANELY EXCITED," wrote a fan.

BTS' upcoming album will be released on June 10 at 1 pm (KST) (9.30 am IST). Recently, Big Hit Music in a statement spoke about the album, "After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours."

It also added, "The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks - including three all-new tracks - that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS. We hope that you look forward to BTS' anthology album Proof, and relive the history that BTS and ARMY made together so far, and will continue to make in the future to come." BTS announced their new album just after their Las Vegas concert in April.

