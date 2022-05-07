BTS reveals title and cover of Proof's lead single; ARMY solves mystery from seven years ago: 'HYYH era is back'

BTS recently announced the title of the lead single from their upcoming album Proof, along with a cover image, helping ARMY in solving a seven-year-old mystery. The K-pop group-- comprising of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, and Jimin, revealed that the name of the title song from the album is Yet To Come, and sent fans down the nostalgia lane. Fans looked back upon the HYYH era and were confident that it is coming back. Also Read| BTS: Jin responds to fan who asked about his injured finger, says 'can play rock, paper, scissors'

Big Hit, the agency that handles BTS, took to its social media accounts on Friday to share the name, the cover that had "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" written on it, along with the schedule for the release of the teasers and music video. The most recent date in the schedule was June 13, but it was labelled with three red question marks, leaving ARMY to guess what might happen on this day.

However, ARMY was more focused on how the band has been dropping hints about the album for several years now. ARMY also believes that the song will be an addition to BTS's HYYH era, a BTS concept that stands for “Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa." It means the most beautiful or happiest time of one's life. The HYYH era consists of four BTS albums: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.

A fan wrote, "They carefully planned everything...HYYH," while another commented." Another shared a magazine cover of the band that collectively read, "The best is yet to come," commenting, "There are no coincidences with BTS." A third one wrote, "HYYH stans we are winning today."

💫 The Most Beautiful Moment 👑#YetToCome ; This is everything, it'll be the "Most Epic Comeback" & We - ARMY's all over the World are very much excited for all the upcoming surprises within those release dates & schedules this incoming days. (May 9 - June 13). #BTS #BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/vzKkOywuvN — Katrina Delgado (@Katrina99892582) May 6, 2022

ARMY is also confident that they have solved the mystery of the train from the music video of RUN-- BTS lead single for their fourth extended play, The Most Beautiful Moment in Live, Pt. 2, which came out in 2015. In the video, RM walks by a train's cargo car carrying the number 20219 on it. The same train with the number 20219 was again spotted in the music video of Reflection, a song from their 2016 album Wings.

WE CAN FINALLY KNOW WHAT'S THIS PICTURE ALL ABOUT pic.twitter.com/w22kfl5K0H — Liah? 🧚??? 22 ? 06 ? 10 (@itsbts_4ever) May 6, 2022

Several fans shared a picture of the train, with one writing, "We can finally know what's this picture all about." Fans noted that when the numbers are arranged they reveal Proof's release date, while 9 also marks the band's ninth anniversary this year. A fan explained, "Also if you move the numbers around it’ll come out as 22106 which is the comeback date," while another wrote, "So therefore I conclude (9)6/10/22." A fan added, "Also if you add the first two lines of the numbers below the big ones you will get 6 and 10, the remaining numbers add to 22 which is the comeback date."

Proof is an anthology album with three new songs, which will release on June 10, 2022. It will carry some old tracks as well and will be like a collector's edition.

