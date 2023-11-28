‘BTS’ V and I drank a bit’, Park Hyung Sik reacts to fellow Wooga Squad member’s military enlistment

BTS's V is set to join mandatory military service in South Korea, alongside members Jungkook, Jimin, and RM. Recently, the Happiness actor, Park Hyung Sik, gave a shoutout to V during a fan meeting, joined by fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon. K-drama actor and ZE:A member recently hosted his 2023 ASIA TOUR FAN MEETING, with a surprise appearance by Park Seo Joon, who is gearing up for his upcoming K-drama Gyeongseong Creature. Also read: BTS' V joins Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae and Riccardo Tisci at National Museum, fans want to see them in K-drama

Park Hyung Sik reacts to BTS’ V enlisting in military

Park Hyung Sik and BTS V(Instagram)

On November 26, the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor, who enlisted in the military in 2019 and finished serving in 2021, held an exclusive fan meeting called SIKcret Time in Seoul YS24 hall. Park Seo Joon, a Wooga Squad member and close friend, surprised him by showing up out of the blue holding a bunch of flowers, leaving him speechless.

There were many touching moments during the fan meetup that fans shared online, but one that stood out in particular was when Park Hyung Sik mentioned BTS V. Hyung Sik shared that his friend V is set to enlist in the military soon, and they met for a couple of drinks before his enlistment.

“Recently, just a few days back, I realized a friend was about to enter the military, so I thought meeting him before he enlists would be a good idea. We ended up having quite a few drinks.”

Fans adore the bond between Wooga Squad members

Of all the legendary friendships in the K-entertainment world, Wooga Squad is without a doubt the most popular. Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and V from BTS make up the squad. Taehyung became a part of the group after forming close bonds with a few members during his acting debut in the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior. Since then, the members have remained inseparable. The squad also has its own reality series called In the Soop: Friendcation.

On the flip side, fans adore the way Park Hyung Sik treats V as his younger brother and consistently gives him and his work a shoutout, regardless of the occasion. Park Hyung Sik once shared that V asked him to promote his solo album Layover, to which Hyung Sik jokingly responded that he didn't need his promotion. However, later on, he was seen discussing his favorite track from the album during his overseas schedule.

