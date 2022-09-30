BTS’ V breaks gender stereotypes as he wears bold red lipstick in new pics, fans call him 'stunning and mysterious'

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, who is known for his sartorial choices, once again left fans surprised by his bold statement. He recently flaunted bright red lips in BTS’ Proof Collector’s Edition album, which the group’s label BigHit Music calls a ‘true collection of the group’s activities.’ The album comes with special and in-depth interviews and pictures of BTS members-- RM, Jin,Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Also read: BTS' Jin talks on ‘haters’ as Big Hit Music files criminal complaint amid dating rumours of V

The latest pictures of V from the exclusive album have now surfaced online. In them, he posed with red lipstick smudged on his lips. He opted for a simple white shirt and posed intensely for the camera. In one of the photos, a lipstick kiss was also seen on his hand, done by himself, which is associated with showing love and support for cyberbullying victims. Another one featured a behind-the-scene moment while Kim Taehyung was getting his lips painted before the photoshoot. He also updated his Spotify account with the new picture.

BTS fanclub on Twitter.

Reacting to them, a fan wrote, “Kim Taehyung wearing the red lipstick, he’s so sexy.” “I have two events I have to attend this weekend and I will wear a lipstick kiss on my hand to help promote this anti cyber bully movement come back in my personal circles. Thanks again #V #BTS #KimTaehyung for making me a better human,” added person said. A tweet read, “That’s our most handsome man Kim Taehyung! I love this new profile pic of him. It looks stunning and mysterious. And the lipstick mark on his hand? Absolutely sexy. I wonder if this has something to do with his solo album? I can’t wait!”

Recently, BTS member V made news with his dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. On Thursday, BigHit Music filed criminal complaints for the same and issued a statement. Meanwhile group’s eldest member Jin too shared a strong message on Weverse. According to Twitter user @Jiniya 1204, Jin said, "What did haters do to get themselves handed over to prosecutor's office? They asked for it themselves.”

