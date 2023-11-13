BTS' V flaunts long blonde locks in new funny pic, leaves fans in splits: ‘Lucious Malfoy if he slayed'

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung took to his Instagram Stories and left fans laughing out loud with his recent look. Sporting a blonde wig, he debuted a new look. Fans aka BTS ARMY have compared his look to many iconic characters including the Harry Potter series' Lucious Malfoy and even Barbie. Also read: Police arrest stalker who followed BTS' V into his apartment, singer reassures worried fans

Kim Taehyung in long hair look

BTS member Kim Taehyung gets compared to Lucious Malfoy after sharing new look pic.

In the photo, V is seen casually clicking a mirror selfie in what seems to be his dressing room with a clothing rack on the side. He sported a black sleeveless T-shirt with a colourful graphic. He added long blonde locks and posed seriously to prank his fans. V is known for his goofiness.

Fans react to Kim Taehyung new look

Reacting to the look, a fan replied on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Lucious Malfoy if he slayed.” “Varbie,” added another referring to Barbie. Another one asked, “Kim Taehyung what are you up to.” A few also tried guessing if the singer is filming any project in the new look. One of them commented, “Dang that lace front is melted too. What is he filming?" “Oh my goodness! He looks like a princess,” praised one more fan.

V is currently busy with his solo activities. While it's not known which one will be his next, he recently received a lot of appreciation for his solo tracks. He made his solo debut with Layover, released in September.

Recently the KM Chart 2023 was held on November 10 where V won two awards. He bagged the Best K-Music Artist and Best K-Music awards for his album title track Layover.

A few days ago, V teased fans with a glimpse of his upcoming work. He posted a short clip on his Instagram Stories where he is seen recording something at a studio. While he made no new announcement yet, the video had sparked speculations regarding his upcoming work.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. While V was the last one to mark his solo debut, Jungkook earlier this month released his first solo album GOLDEN. For now, all members are focusing on solo careers while Jin, J-Hope and Suga are enlisted in the military. The seven singers will reunite as a group sometime in 2025.

