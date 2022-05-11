Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS' V gives shoutout to Our Blues after Jimin sings OST. See his post
music

BTS' V gives shoutout to Our Blues after Jimin sings OST. See his post

K-pop sensation V from BTS is making the most of his weekend with the ongoing drama Our Blues. Seems like it's his current favourite series as he can't wait for the next episode to air.
BTS ' V is loving Our Blues like the rest of the world.
Published on May 11, 2022 01:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his latest drama playlist. He is currently hooked to Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun and Shin Min A-starrer Our Blues. Giving a warm shoutout to the drama, V wrote in Korean, "Please upload the next episode quickly" and dubbed it as "drama of my life". (Also read: BTS: Jimin's first-ever K-drama OST With You from Our Blues is out, fan says 'his voice is starlight incarnate'. Watch)

BTS bandmate Jimin made his OST debut with Our Blues last month. Collaborating with his good friend, Korean singer Ha Sung Woon, Jimin performed a duet titled With You for the drama, which airs on weekends.

Instagram posts shared by V.

tvN's Our Blues premiered on April 9. The multi-starrer focuses on people from different walks of life on Jeju Island of South Korea where each has a different story while hustling through their everyday life.

RELATED STORIES

Our Blues stars Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min A, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Han Ji Min, and Kim Woo Bin and is directed by Kim Kyu Tae who has popular Korean dramas like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, It's Okay, That's Love, A Love To Kill among others under his credit.

It is written by Noh Hee Kyung of It’s Okay, That’s Love, That Winter, The Wind Blows, Dear My Friends, and Live. Meanwhile, BTS members-Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook are gearing up for their upcoming album Proof, releasing this June.

Ahead of its much-awaited release, on Tuesday, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the tracklist of the anthology album.

The album is said to include demos of hit BTS tracks such as Spring Day, Jump, DNA and more. Apart from this, several renewed tracks will be a part of this album, such as the acapella version of Jungkook’s solo Still With You, the digital version of For Youth and a lot more.

Proof will be released on June 10, right before BTS' ninth debut anniversary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bts world bts bts video k-pop k-drama
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP