BTS' V gives shoutout to Our Blues after Jimin sings OST. See his post

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his latest drama playlist. He is currently hooked to Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun and Shin Min A-starrer Our Blues. Giving a warm shoutout to the drama, V wrote in Korean, "Please upload the next episode quickly" and dubbed it as "drama of my life". (Also read: BTS: Jimin's first-ever K-drama OST With You from Our Blues is out, fan says 'his voice is starlight incarnate'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS bandmate Jimin made his OST debut with Our Blues last month. Collaborating with his good friend, Korean singer Ha Sung Woon, Jimin performed a duet titled With You for the drama, which airs on weekends.

Instagram posts shared by V.

tvN's Our Blues premiered on April 9. The multi-starrer focuses on people from different walks of life on Jeju Island of South Korea where each has a different story while hustling through their everyday life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Our Blues stars Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min A, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Han Ji Min, and Kim Woo Bin and is directed by Kim Kyu Tae who has popular Korean dramas like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, It's Okay, That's Love, A Love To Kill among others under his credit.

It is written by Noh Hee Kyung of It’s Okay, That’s Love, That Winter, The Wind Blows, Dear My Friends, and Live. Meanwhile, BTS members-Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook are gearing up for their upcoming album Proof, releasing this June.

Ahead of its much-awaited release, on Tuesday, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the tracklist of the anthology album.

The album is said to include demos of hit BTS tracks such as Spring Day, Jump, DNA and more. Apart from this, several renewed tracks will be a part of this album, such as the acapella version of Jungkook’s solo Still With You, the digital version of For Youth and a lot more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Proof will be released on June 10, right before BTS' ninth debut anniversary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON