BTS' V opens up about returning to acting career, wants to play lead in The End of the F***ing World

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung recently confessed about his future plans of acting. He joined singer-actor IU on her show, IU's Palette, for the promotion of his solo album Layover. V marked his solo debut with the album. Also read: BTS' V says he thought of hurting himself to rest for a day amid hectic schedule

Kim Taehyung and IU

BTS' member V appeared on IU's show.

On the show, IU asked him, “Do you have any plans for your acting career in future?” V replied, “I do.” She further asked him, “Is there a genre you want to try acting?” To this, V said it would be a thriller genre for him.

Kim Taehyung on The End Of F***ing World

Kim Taehyung questioned IU back, “Do you know this Netflix series called The End Of F***ing World?” After IU admitted that she loved the show and said, “I loved it,” V continued, "My thoughts on acting completely changed after I watched that.

“When people ask me ‘Is there a role you want to play?’ I tell them this." He also revealed which protagonist from the show greatly inspired him. “Protagonist of The End Of F***ing World?,” he answered.

The popular Netflix show is based on a story of a 17-year-old, James who believes himself to be a psychopath. It's played by Alex Lawther. The show is also headlined by Jessica Barden as Alyssa who is James' classmate and bonds with him to escape from her family problems. Besides them, Gemma Whelan, Wunmi Mosaku, Steve Oram, Christine Bottomley, Navin Chowdhry, Barry Ward and Naomi Ackie are also a part of the show.

IU's Love Me Again cover

Besides talking about V's acting career, the idols also discussed Layover, BTS and fans on thw show. The two also performed V's solo tracks. In fact, V was highly impressed with IU as she sang Love Me Again. After performances, IU praised her band and asked Kim Taehyung, “I also did a good job too, right?” V nodded his head and said to her, “I went speechless.” “Thank you so much it was so impressive,” he continued. He also called her vocals, “truly incredible,” as all of them clapped for each other.

V's Layover released on September 8. It consists of six tracks. He was been busy with the promotions and recently appeared on Suga's drinking show, Suchwita.

