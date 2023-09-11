BTS' V says he thought of hurting himself to rest for a day amid hectic schedule: ‘Started to compare myself to others’

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V joined fellow member Suga on his drinking show Suchwita as the show finally premiered on Monday. He is the last BTS member to appear as the show guest. The two talked about several things, ranging from V's just released solo album Layover to BTS' reunion and even remembered their fond memories from the past. Also read: BTS' V joins Suga on Suchwita, reveals plans of Bon Voyage 5 in Northern Europe after group reunion in 2025 Kim Taehyung aka V was the latest guest on Suga's show.

Kim Taehyung and Suga in Suchwita

Amid this, Kim Taehyung opened up about his dark phase in 2018 when he was surrounded by negative thoughts. He said he was so tired of BTS' hectic schedule that he even thought about hurting himself in order to get some rest. V said, “I have never said this before. It’s my first time telling this to fans through Suchwita because people don’t know why we were having such a hard time or why we were struggling so much. There’s no one who can understand.”

Suga added, “At that time, everyone was so exhausted. Of course, we did our best but there were moments when we felt burned out. When these moments hit Taehyung we talked a lot about how burned out we were.”

Kim Taehyung's difficult phase in 2018

“It’s like after some time had passed, I started to compare myself to others ‘Because my pace is slower than the members’, ‘and my thoughts are a bit different is that why am I more burned out? I thought this a lot. Whenever I looked at our members when we perform, the members are so perfect and they enjoy the stage. “But why am I only one like this? Is what I thought at that time. So relatively my burnout was severe,” confessed V.

Suga mentioned that all members should have focused on being happy about their achievements instead of dealing with these problems, however, the opposite happened. V said, "But all of us were like ‘So what if our results are good? Why do we have to hurt ourselves this much in pursuit of results?”, implying that their body and minds were exhausted.

Kim Taehyung thought of hurting himself

“Those were my thoughts as I was exhausted,” V chimed in. Both admitted that they had to take the decision to rest for themselves. V recalled, “I was totally drained. I was so exhausted. I thought so much about taking one day off. I was so tired I wanted one day when I could do nothing. In 2018 after we shot MV for Fake Love I was so exhausted that I asked that like ‘Since tomorrow we only have dance practice, would it be okay if we took a day off?’ But we were preparing for our comeback and it was an important dance practice, so we couldn’t rest. So I was like ‘So I guess we can’t rest.’ and all this negativity piled up inside me. I didn’t think I could do anything in that state so I kept thinking of ways I could rest. I even thought I should get hurt. If I get hurt, would I be able to rest? So, I thought I should get hurt. But now I want to change that me of the past," he shared on the show.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Previously, other members including Jungkook and J-Hope had talked about their difficult times in the past. Currently, the group is on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers.

