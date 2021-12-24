BTS: V’s song Christmas Tree from Our Beloved Summer is out, fan says 'Kim Taehyung’s winter tracks hit different'

BTS singer V treated fans with a new Christmas song and this time, it comes packed in the K-drama Our Beloved Summer. The singer has sung the song Christmas Tree for his close friend, actor Choi Woo-shik, and actor Kim Da-mi's new K-drama.

The song was first teased in the first episode of Our Beloved Summer. Six episodes down, parts of the song has been played before the full version of the track was released on Friday.

Christmas Tree is a romantic track about a person having a conversation with a loved one. A portion of the song's lyrics read: “So, I'll tell you, a million tiny things that, you have never known, it all gets tangled up inside, and I'll tell you, a million little reasons, I'm falling for your eyes, I just want to be where you are.” The music video features a compilation of Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi's vulnerable moments on the show.

A BTS fan, with the Twitter handle @BTStranslation_, also shared the translation of the Korean lyrics of the song.

Fans of the singer and the show have taken to Twitter to shower the track with a whole lot of love. Many described the song ‘comforting, beautiful, safe and warm.’ A fan also thanked V for the song, adding that the news of Suga testing positive for Covid-19 is saddening: "The song is so soothing, I was sad because of Yoongi's illness but V's voice felt like a hug,” a fan said.

A BTS fan also pointed out that V's winter songs have a different vibe altogether. “Kim Taehyung's winter tracks hit different,” they said, referring to his songs Winter Bear, which released in 2019; Snow Flower, which released in 2020 and now, Christmas Tree.

Our Beloved Summer revolves around a popular illustrator named Choi Woong (Choi Woo-shik) and a PR person named Guk Yeon Soo (Kim Da-mi) who cross paths yet again after a bitter break-up. They had filmed a documentary for a channel when they were in high school and fell in love during the course. However, they broke up after dating for many years.

The documentary resurfaces and grabs everyone's attention, leading to the channel wanting to do follow-up version of it with Choi Woong and Guk Yeon Soo. During the course, viewers learn the reason behind their break-up. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday, with episodes releasing on Netflix on the same nights every week.

