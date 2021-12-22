BTS: V says Coldplay called him 'second Chris Martin'; Jimin finds it ‘difficult’ to be satisfied with his singing

BTS member V, in a recent interview, recalled working with Coldplay on the song My Universe and said that the members called him ‘second Chris Martin.’ Meanwhile, his fellow BTS member Jimin spoke about his singing skills and how Jungkook discusses the Filter singer's concerns.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently gave solo interviews to Vogue Korea in which they spoke about their journeys so far, music and getting through the pandemic phase, among other topics.

In his solo interview, V shared a behind-the-scene moment, which did not make the final cut of the documentary that was released by Big Hit Music showing the making of the song. He said the Coldplay members were mighty impressed with V's work.

“Honestly, it didn’t show in that video, but I recorded the full song when it came out as an English guide. At that time, the Coldplay members praised me by saying I was like a second Chris Martin. That’s why I listened a lot to that guide song I sang,” he said.

V, speaking about his own music, added that he's drawing inspiration from everyday life and other people's work. He also said that he has been focusing on working on fixing things that are bothering him. “When there’s something bothering me, I constantly focus and put in effort to overcome that. For example, if I immerse myself into an emotion, I make a song about it. Whether it’s a good song or not, it means that one song has been completed. That sense of accomplishment helps to alleviate my pain and troubles,” he said.

On the other hand, Jimin, when asked to pick a favourite song as a vocalist, said: “It’s difficult to be satisfied with my singing. I also like songs with a lot of technique, but they’re difficult to control and painful to sing live, so I’m looking for a solution. I’ve basically found my individuality first even though my groundwork isn’t strong. That’s why I’m going back to the beginning—to be simple. That process is difficult but fun because our youngest (Jungkook) is doing well as the main vocalist, and he thinks about the issue with me while having conversations like this. Those conversations and concerns make me happy.”

He also added the members influence each other's work. He recalled that at first, it was difficult, with members also getting into fights, but now, he thinks ‘it’s a relief that (he) has the members now.’