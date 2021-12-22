BTS: Jimin pushes Jin away as he photobombs him, asks cameraperson to click the pic without countdown. Watch funny video

BTS member Jimin pushed band member Jin as he repeatedly tried to photobomb him during a photoshoot. In a new Bangtan Bomb video, released on YouTube on Tuesday, Jimin is seen trying to pose as Jin raised his leg in front of him, in an attempt to interrupt the shoot.

Jimin then told Jin, "Your turn will be delayed if you do that." He replied, "I don't care about that." As Jin continued disrupting the shoot and laughing, Jimin gave the camera person an idea. He said, "Just take the picture without notice so that he can't ruin it. If you take it on the count of three he'll raise his leg."

Without paying any heed, Jin raised his arm and leg in front of Jimin, prompting the latter to push him away. As Jimin quickly came back to his spot to pose for the shoot, Jin jumped in front of him.

A laughing Jimin asked the cameraperson, "Does he want to ruin my picture that much?" Jin again jumped across the frame to another side. Jimin then asked the cameraman, "Is it over? Okay. Can I see the pictures?" As Jimin moved away from the spot, Jin casually came to the same spot and posed for pictures.

The shoot appears to be for their track Butter, released on May 21 this year. The song ranked atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for ten weeks. Recently, BTS scored a nomination for 2022 Grammy Awards in best pop duo/group performance category for Butter. The song is nominated alongside Coldplay’s Higher Power, Doja Cat and SZA’s Kiss Me More, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s Lonely and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s I Get a Kick Out of You.

Last week, BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, performed Butter at the talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden. BTS also appeared in the Crosswalk Concert, held at the corner of the James Corden Show, on December 16. The group were in the US for their concerts and recently returned to South Korea.

Meanwhile, BTS' agency Big Hit Music announced that the band are taking an "extended period of rest", their first break since late 2019. "BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” read their statement on Twitter.