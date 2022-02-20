BTS: V says he didn't receive anything on Valentine's Day, reveals he's sleeping for 15 hours during Covid-19 recovery

BTS member V started his Sunday by interacting with ARMY over his health after he was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. He also talked about how he's spending his quarantine at home. Taking to fan community forum Weverse, V aka Kim Taehyung also spoke about his Valentine's Day recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan asked, "Taehyung, are you feeling good?" He replied, "I’m good. Thanks for taking care of me!" Another person asked, "Did your body get better? I was worried because you weren't online on Instagram. I hope you eat a lot of delicious food, rest a lot, and meet ARMY soon, I love you." V responded, "It’s because I have nothing to post I will try (to post something) today if I have any idea of it."

When another fan asked about his lunch, he replied, "I’m thinking of mixing seasoned dried seaweed into rice together (for lunch)." Another person asked if he was 'sleeping well', to which he replied, "About 15 hours?"

A person who's also quarantining at home asked V how to keep onself busy. He replied, "Well I...watched movies, listened to music, enjoyed time thinking (about life), slept, played games, napped etc. and time went by pretty quickly?" A fan also asked if he was gifted chocolate for Valentine's Day. V responded, "Nope no one gave me anything so I found out (it was valentine’s) with just a few hours left in the day."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

V also expressed his love for Japanese singer-songwriter and actor Koji Tamaki after a fan asked if he has a favourite Japanese artist. When asked if he knows Yoasobi, V wrote, "I’m listening." After a fan asked V to visit Japan and perform, he replied, "I want to go." A fan asked, "Do you have any song that you are listening to recently?" V said, "Choi Baekho-End of the sea. It gives me a lot of comforts when I listen to the teacher’s song."

Last week, V had tested positive for Covid-19, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had informed in a statement. A part of it read, "V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 tonight. V completed two rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also added, "There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | BTS: V shares first post after testing Covid-19 positive, gives glimpse of himself in message for ARMY

Meanwhile, BTS--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are gearing up for their Seoul concerts in South Korea in March. Called BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul, the concerts will be held on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Olympic Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON