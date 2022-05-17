BTS: V says he performs on stage and enjoys with ARMY, Kim Taehyung spends 'ordinary days with family and friends'

BTS member V, ahead of the release of the group's anthology album, has revealed that he chose Singularity and Zero O'Clock for Proof. Taking to Twitter, the group's agency Big Hit Music on Monday shared a clip in which V spoke about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’. The singer revealed how he keeps these two personalities separate. He also recalled the time when he thought about who he was as a person and 'felt a bit confused'. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook flaunts new mullet hairstyle in ad with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, fans ask if it's hair extension)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, V said, "I chose Singularity and 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) for this album, Proof. I tend to think of Kim Taehyung, and artist V as being separate and thought that I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the Singularity music video. That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person and I felt a bit confused."

He also added, “Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate. I’ve lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the Proof that made me into who I am today."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS fandom, reacting to the video showered V with love on Twitter. Taking to the comments section, a fan wrote, "Both sides of you are precious and well-loved, Taehyung. Both sides of you bring so much happiness and inspiration to your surroundings, your friends, your family, and us, as a fan and as a supporter. You’re an amazing human being, both as a person and as an artist. I love you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another person said, "My Taehyung, I have always admired the way you see life. How you hold all your values so high nothing is missed. May it be your love for your craft or your love for your family, you make sure to work hard on both ends. Just know both V and Taehyung are equally precious and loved." "Taehyung is a deep thinker and exceptionally intelligent. I hope his free-thinking could give him inner strength, peace and resilience to face his obstacles. His quotes are always inspirational and have deep insights into life," said a fan.

"Taehyung who thought he had to choose between artist V and Kim Taehyung but he's come to realize that he doesn't need to choose between them because they're a part of him that made him a person he is today... I just wanna give him a warm hug oh I love him so much," said another fan. "From describing the difference between ‘V’ and ‘Kim Taehyung’ and now telling us how he has accepted both sides, I'm so proud of Taehyung," read a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently awaiting the release of Proof on June 10. The album will comprise old songs as well as new tracks such as Yet To Come, Run BTS, Born Singer, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON