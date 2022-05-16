BTS' Jungkook flaunts new mullet hairstyle in ad with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, fans ask if it's hair extension

BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently featured in an ad. The BTS members were seen sporting black hair, while dressed in white suits. However, the youngest BTS member, Jungkook, sported the most unique look – a mullet – leading to reactions from ARMY, the group's fandom. (Also Read | BTS breaks Destiny's Child's record at Billboard Music Awards 2022, but ARMY still upset for this reason)

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "Jungkook's hair? He has a mullet y'all. Oh my gooood he looks so good." "Prince charming Jungkook," commented another fan on the ad's post. "They look so sexy but omg Jungkook’s hair," said a person.

"OMG!!! Mullet JK! Tell me this is not hair extension," said a fan. "Jungkook mullet?? I really hope these aren't extensions," said a person. "His hair ... mullet Jungkook is back," wrote another fan.

"For a second, I didn't realise who was sitting beside Jin. Jungkook's mullet hair," tweeted another fan. "I’m sorry Coway, I know you mentioned something in your tweet but all I can focus on is Jungkook’s mullet," read a tweet. "Jeon Jungkook in black hair and on the top of the A MULLET?!!!! Are we ready for this?!!" asked a Twitter user.

BTS featured in a new ad.

However, several fans pointed out that it was not real hair, but extensions. "They're extensions, his hair isn't long yet lol, not unless he has a magical microphone that can chance his hair to whatever," wrote a social media user. "Recently in the last concert nothing was seen about this long hair then how in a few days hair can grow such long..? ? Huh?" asked a fan.

Meanwhile, BTS has won three awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. They won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their song Butter. BTS won the three awards for the second year in a row. Last year, BTS had won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song.

Currently, BTS is awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album on June 10. The album will consist of the members' old songs and new tracks too. The songs included are Yet To Come, Run BTS, Born Singer, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others.

