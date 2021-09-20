BTS: When an emotional Jimin apologised to fans for not being able to perform at concert, watch

Through their world tours, BTS shed blood tears and sweat to ensure that their fans are treated to world-class performances. So, when things took a difficult turn for Jimin, in 2017, and he was forced to sit out one of the concerts owing to his sore muscles, the singer felt terrible.

As part of their Wings Tour, BTS was performing in Macau in late 2017. Ahead of the performance, BTS announced that Jimin would not be able to participate due to his health issue. They also issued a statement revealing that he was experiencing cramps in his neck and shoulder and apologised to fans for his absence.

Although Jimin couldn't perform during the concert, he did briefly interact with fans at the venue. “I'm terribly sorry. Let's get together again soon, I love you and thank you,” he said, fighting back tears. He then joined RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook for a song before the night ended.

Months later, when BTS released their docu-series Burn The Stage, it was revealed that it wasn't easy for Jimin to sit out the Macau concert. In an episode, Jimin was seen trying his best to convince the management and fellow BTS members to allow him to perform. “I'd have nothing to say if I were injured, but what I have is just a bad case of sore muscles,” he told the members. However, they refused to give in.

“Even if you stand on the stage, I don't think our fans would be able to enjoy your performance, they'd be anxious for you,” one of the members was heard telling Jimin. “I know that whatever we say, it wouldn't make it okay. Anyway, hang in there,” RM told Jimin as he broke down.

“I hate the fact that I can't be on stage today. By missing out, our performance would look awkward on stage. That might distract the audience and fans might worry about me. We worked so hard for this, and it's the finale of our tour. There's no knowing when we'll be back for fans to see us so I felt really bad about it,” Jimin said, in a post-discussion interview.

