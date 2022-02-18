BTS: When J-Hope burst into tears watching his parents' video message on first birthday after joining group. Watch

BTS member J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, turned 28 (he's 29 according to the Korean culture) on February 18. The South Korean rapper, born in South Korea's Gwangju, was the third member to join BTS as a trainee after RM and Suga in 2013.

On J-Hope's first birthday, February 18, 2014, after he became a part of the group, the members--RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, made a special birthday clip for him. It had pre-recorded messages from all of them and also from the rapper's parents, which was a surprise for him.

As his father, started his video message, J-Hope burst into tears and cried inconsolably. His parents also left messages for all the other members. The other BTS members also couldn't stop their tears and were seen crying in a video that was shared by a fan in 2014. J-Hope's father said, "Son, it's your father. You're doing well right? I'm really sorry I can't say a proper 'Happy Birthday' on your 21st birthday."

He then added, "I and your mom are thankful to have a son like you. Happy birthday again to our lovely son. Your second mini-album, seeing that you've worked hard on it, I'll be praying that good results would come. Also, over everything else, I hope for you to be in good health. Don't forget that, if you stay healthy anything could be done. I hope you do well in the future. Once again happy birthday my son. My son, I love you. J-Hope, all the best. BTS, all the best."

J-Hope's mother said, "Congrats on your 21st birthday. And your new mini-album recently came out. As much as you've worked hard on it, I hope for good results. And take care of your health. Though I'm not beside you physically, through this video I hope it gives you strength. I also hope you could enjoy your birthday. Happy Birthday. Always stay healthy. All the best BTS."

After watching the video, a cake was brought in for him and an emotional J-Hope hugged and thanked everyone. "When my father's face suddenly came out, I couldn't hold it and just burst into tears. Seriously, Big Hit is seriously the best. Big Hit, Bangtan and our ARMYs, I love you. Thank you. It was the best birthday I've spent," he said in the video.

Nearly seven years after joining the group, J-Hope on Thursday night held a live session on V Live on his 28th birthday. As customary of the BTS members, J-Hope celebrated his birthday with ARMY with a cake which had 'U Army Hope' written on it, which is also the name of his Instagram account.

He also spoke about a host of topics including his mixtape, Netflix series All Of Us Are Dead, Olympic Games Beijing 2022, his Instagram feed, his Covid-19 vaccine booster dose and BTS concerts.

