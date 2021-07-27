BTS: When Jimin and V's fight over dumplings lasted for two weeks, duo said 'everyone was frustrated'

BTS singers Jimin and V are the best of friends. The singers have shared some hilarious and emotional memories together. However, did you know that the singers were once involved in a fight over dumplings? The incident first came to light with the song Friends released as part of Map of the Soul: 7. The song featured the line - "Our memories are each a movie on its own/The dumpling incident would be a comedy movie yeah yeah."

The incident was then shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, when BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined James Corden for a segment of Carpool Karaoke. They briefly mentioned the dumpling fight but the members soon moved on to other questions in the segment. They did talk about the incident on a few occasions before they shared the details of it during a subunit video as part of the FESTA celebrations, in June 2020.

The singers revealed that they fought over when they should eat. While V wanted to eat dumplings in between the practise, Jimin suggested that they eat once they're done since the members too hadn't eaten at that point.

"We didn't talk for two weeks. That's when I was working on that drama (Hwarang) so if I craved something, I had to eat it. I was so young. So I said I want to eat during practice but he said 'none of the members have eaten yet, it's not nice if you eat first so let's eat after we're finished.' So I said, 'Hey! I'm hungry! I have to eat first! It won't take that long. Just wait.' It was this, we got touchy over this. We were all touchy back then. All the members," V said, in an interview video shared on BTS' official YouTube handle.

"Everyone was frustrated so they went 'Take it outside!' We didn't even answer and we just went outside. We just said the same things over and over. 'You guys come back inside!' So we went back and sat in a circle and talked. And I went outside and had a drink with Suga. And I got drunk. We met at that park and talked and I went... 'Taehyung... This is wrong.. wrong!'" Jimin added.

V said that he still had the video of that day. V and Jimin revealed that the incident inspired the songs 4 O'Clock and Friends.

BTS is currently enjoying the success of both their recently released songs Butter and Permission to Dance. On Monday, Billboard announced that Butter had returned to the top spot of Billboard Hot 100, replacing their other song Permission to Dance.