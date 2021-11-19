BTS: When Jimin pretended to be RM and Suga's girlfriend to help compose a freestyle rap apology, watch

Besides their music, BTS have been known to be one of the most hilarious boy bands across the world. On several occasions, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have exhibited their humorous sides.

One such occasion was when BTS had appeared as a guest on Super Junior's Kiss the Radio show. During the episode, Suga was asked to compose a freestyle rap for his hypothetical girlfriend who was upset with him for not contacting her the whole day.

A flustered Suga thought hard and asked a couple of questions as well but was finding it a little difficult to compose the rap. To help him, Jimin decided to pretend to be his girlfriend and acted his part out.

“Oppa, how could you do this to me? How could you not answer my calls all day? Is it because you're pale?” Jimin asked Suga. The rapper was in splits before he said, “I'm scared, I don't think I can do it. I have a fear of doing it.”

RM was then nominated and he broke into a rap apology almost immediately. “Yo! Why are you mad? You can't be doing this right now. I'm placating you,” he said, in his rap style. Jimin took everyone by surprise with his reply: "Who are you?" RM tried to save the situation and replied, "I am Rap Monster."

Since their debut, BTS members haven't dated anyone publicly. Lately, however, they have been replying to several fan proposals. Earlier this year, RM and Jin read a message during their VLive from a fan who wanted to marry V. The BTS members not only gave them their blessings but also decided to gift the supposed couple a fridge.

Recently, a fan jokingly proposed to J-Hope. She asked him to marry her if she becomes an actor one day. Last week, however, Jin left the fandom in splits when he turned down a fan proposal to Jimin on Weverse with a simple ‘no’.

