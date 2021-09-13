BTS: When Jungkook collapsed during K-pop group's Chile concert and members panicked, watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have always ensured that they put on the best shows for their fans. Since the inception of the K-pop group, they have travelled to world different countries, hosted concerts and made numerous memories with fans. However, when BTS travelled to Chile, as a part of their 2017 The Wings Tour, the members did not anticipate Jungkook falling sick, let alone collapsing.

In the documentary Burn The Stage, BTS took fans through the happy moments and the hardships they faced through the tour. In the second and third episodes of the series, it was revealed that Jungkook was unwell during the concert and ended up collapsing after the show ended.

“I didn't know I'd collapse like that. It's the first time that happened to me. I was very flustered,” Jungkook said in a post concert interview. “It was too hot, and he overworked himself. I think that's why it happened. It wasn't a mental problem. So I felt relieved about that,” RM said.

“But, we had just started and I'm in charge of speaking for the group. So I was thinking, 'We just started the show. There's no replacement for Jungkook. What do I do?' Seeing myself thinking that way made me feel pathetic. Like, 'What am I doing?' He might not even be able to perform. He looked like he recovered, so I felt relieved. But since I have to speak for us, it's very hard for me when these things happen. Because I'm also a kid,” he added.

After the concert, BTS members sans Jungkook came together to have dinner together when they confessed they were worried for him. Suga also revealed that he cried in the washroom. However, Jungkook, despite his health condition, decided to go on because he wasn't sure when he would meet the fans in Chile again.

BTS were slated to kickstart their concert Map of the Soul Tour last year. However, owing to the pandemic, the members had to delay the tour and eventually cancel it. Instead, they have hosted online streaming concerts. Last year, they held two Bang Bang Cons and this year, on the occasion of their anniversary, they hosted Muster Sowoozoo 2021.