BTS: When RM wore 'only underwear' during first meeting with Jungkook, watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have appeared as guests several times on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During an interview last year, Jimmy had asked RM and Jungkook about their impression of each other when they met for the first time.

The interview took place as the BTS members and Jimmy rode the New York City subway in February 2020.

In one part of the video, Jimmy Fallon is heard saying, "What did you think of each other when you first got together?" Jungkook replied, "I saw RM and then I thought he was amazing."

Responding to the question, RM smiled and said, "Aahh thank you. But Jungkook, when I first saw him I was only wearing the underwear." To which a surprised Jimmy asked, "You were only wearing underwear."

Left in splits, RM clarified, "I mean in the house. In my home." He continued, "He came like 'Hi I'm the new member'. And I was like only wearing the panties. Yeah, that was the first impression."

They also answered questions from fans, visited a famous New York deli and played games while travelling the subway train.

BTS recently released song Permission to Dance, which debuted on the top spot at Billboard Hot 100. Before that, Butter retained the top spot on the international music chart for seven weeks.

The K-pop group has been appointed by the President Of South Korea, Moon Jae In as the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations and Culture. The members will also attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to take place in September. Earlier, they had attended the UNGA in 2018 and delivered a speech at the UNGA 2020.