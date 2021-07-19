BTS: When V was capturing the Eiffel Tower and an Indian man screamed 'ek ghanta ho gaya'. Watch

An Indian man once came in close contact with BTS singer V in Paris. In 2018, BTS was in Paris as part of their tour. The K-pop group, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, performed at the Accor Hotel Arena two nights in a row. Following their gig, members Suga, J-Hope, and V stepped out to explore the streets of Paris. One of their stops included the Eiffel Tower.

The trio took to Twitter and shared pictures and videos from their visit to the iconic venue. While they were excited to see the monument, Indian BTS fans were taken by surprise when they heard a man speak in Hindi in V's video. In the video, the Winter Bear singer was seen posing in front of the monument while the crowd behind the camera continued to talk.

One of the people, a man, standing beside V was heard telling his friend, "Ek ghanta ho gaya (It's been an hour)." While another was heard saying, "Please cut the phone."

V shared the video on Twitter with the caption in French, "I love you more than [I did] yesterday, but less than [I will love you] tomorrow."

Je t'aime plus qu'hier mais moins que demain. Merci💜😍 pic.twitter.com/VyWNphpPNW — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 22, 2018

BTS fans in India have been hoping for the group to visit India and host a live concert. While the pandemic has put all plans on hold, BTS have said that they would be open to visiting the country post the pandemic.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Jimin responded, "If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d of course like to perform in India." Jin also sent across a message to Indian ARMY. "We cannot be thankful enough for you listening to our music. We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music!" he said, on behalf of the group.