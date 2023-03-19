BTS's J-Hope hits a milestone on Spotify with 14 million followers; fans say 'You deserve this and even more!'

BTS's J-Hope hit a big milestone on Spotify on Sunday. He is now followed by 14 million followers on audio streaming and digital music platform. Recently, the rapper collaborateed with rapper J Cole on his latest solo single On The Street, leaving fans moved by the emotion of the piece. The music video, which begins with J-Hope interacting with a child, was shared by Hybe Labels on their official YouTube channel sparking comparisons to Jin's "Astronaut" among the BTS ARMY. The music video for On The Street featured J-Hope walking through the streets before breaking into an underground performance of the track. As the song progresses, J Cole makes his appearance and joins J-Hope in performing. The video concluded with the two rappers sharing an emotional embrace. (Also read: Selena Gomez hits 400 million followers on Instagram amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama)

BTS J-Hope crosses 14 million followers on Spotify.

A twitter handle with name, ‘J-HOPE USA 🇺🇸 #on_the_street’ shared a post about J-Hope's achievement.

They captioned his photo with, “Spotify #JHopeAchievemennnnCongratulations j-hope on your 14 Million Spotify Followers (14,007,592) milestone! j-hope extends his own Most Followed Korean Soloist Spotifyy record. 1st & Only Korean Solo Artist, 2nd K-Male Act, 4th K-Act.” On his picture, it read, “Most followed Korean soloist extends his own Spotify records. J-Hope Spotify king.”

Reacting to his achievement, one of his fans wrote, “Congratulations J Hope, you deserve this, and even more.” Another fan commented, “CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE.” Other fan wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE. I’m listening to #on_the_street, solo single by #jhope of @BTS_twt with #JCole.”

BTS member J-Hope has started the military enlistment process, as confirmed by the group's agency. J-Hope is the next member to serve in the mandatory military service, after Jin. The agency released a statement announcing that the rapper has applied for "the termination of his enlistment postponement". The statement also assured fans that the group will continue to work on their music despite J-Hope's temporary absence. It read, "We will make sure to support j-hope's sincere attitude towards his duties with the military while preparing for his return by continuing to work on new projects and music." BTS has previously stated their willingness to serve their country, and it is mandatory for all able-bodied South Korean men aged 18-28 to serve in the military for about two years.

