BTS's RM mistakenly deletes unreleased song from computer, calls it 'the worst day’

K-pop group BTS's singer and songwriter Kim Nam-joon, who is known by his stage name, RM revealed on social media that he deleted an unreleased track by mistake while formatting his computer system.

On Thursday, RM took to his official account on Weverse and said that he lost the audio file, in a late-night post. His post on Weverse read, “I did (PC) cleaning wrong today. So the file I was working on, all the audios got deleted. Just mental breakdown in itself. Still, I tried having strength. I was almost done with it. I am sure this is the worst day of this year. I'm going to record it as a 'moment' since I'm sad.”

RM on losing an audio file. (Weserve)

Many people reacted to the news with crying emojis. One person tweeted, “Awww no, I really hope RM can recover the files he lost! I hope he didn't delete a meaningful song or the next big hit! But regardless, I'm sure he can re-create it or write a brand new song even better! I hope he is able to sort it somehow!” Another one said, “For real I know the feeling when you accidentally delete an important thing in your device. I feel so bad for joon. I hope he can get lots of strength and love.”

Showing support, one fan joked, “Don't worry Joon I'm going to fight that delete button and sue them to return your file.”

RM soon replied to his fans who were worrying and explained that it was only one song that got deleted. He elaborated, "Oh I thought you guys would worry. It's just one song. The other songs were safely kept by others but this had over 60 tracks that I recorded so I don't have the courage to re-do everything... Still, I'll let you guys hear it one day. Everyone, be careful when using a cleaning program..."

