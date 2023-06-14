My oh my! Camila Cabello is already swiping right after recent reports of split with Shawn Mendes

It seems that the rollercoaster romance between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes has hit another bump in the road. After their highly publicized reunion earlier this year, the couple has reportedly called it quits for the second time. The news broke on June 7, with The Sun initially reporting the split, and it was later confirmed by PEOPLE on June 13. But that's not all - it seems that Camila is wasting no time in getting back into the dating game.

According to sources, Camila Cabello is already back on the dating scene. While details about her new love interest remain scarce, it's clear that the songstress is ready to explore new romantic avenues. HollywoodLife reached out to both Shawn and Camila's representatives for comments, but received no immediate response. Could this mean that there's truth to the rumors?

Their recent split comes just weeks after they were spotted flaunting their affection at Coachella. From holding hands to passionate kisses, the duo seemed inseparable. Camila was even seen making frequent visits to Shawn's house, sparking speculation that their love had rekindled once again. They even attended Taylor Swift's concert together, where they cozied up in a VIP area, singing along to their favorite songs. Fans were thrilled to see them back together, capturing the sweet moments and sharing them on social media.

The couple's journey began in the summer of 2019, but their connection traces back to 2015 when they were just friends. Their initial romance was public and filled with declarations of love on social media and in interviews. However, after their first split in November 2021, they both moved on to other relationships. Camila briefly dated Austin Kevitch, while Shawn was linked to Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. Now, with their second breakup, it seems that Camila is ready to explore new horizons once again.

As fans and onlookers speculate about the reasons behind their split, only time will tell what the future holds for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Will they find their way back to each other, or is this truly the end? And who is Camila's mysterious new love interest? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds, and the world watches these young stars navigate the tumultuous waters of love and fame.