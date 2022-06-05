Charlie Puth accidentally confirms collab with BTS, ARMY says: 'He pulled a Namjoon right there'

Singer Charlier Puth let the cat out of the bag as he confirmed his collaboration with K-pop group BTS. During an interview with KIIS FM Wango Tango 2022 on Saturday, Charlie was asked if he will collaborate with BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. (Also Read | BTS: Snoop Dogg confirms collaboration with group for upcoming project, says 'It’s official like referee with whistle')

Charlie replied, "I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn't know the date it comes out, we legitimately have no idea the day it comes out, we do, but we just figured it out." When asked 'okay so there is a collab with' Charlie made a face. He then heaved a sigh of relief and made a comical move.

A fan posted the clip on Twitter with the caption, "Charlie Puth basically confirming the collab with BTS." Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Ooooooo he really just pulled a Namjoon." "Charlie Puth just dropping an accidental collab spoiler just like Namjoon would," tweeted another person. "Namjoon would understand, Charlie!!!" read a tweet.

A person commented, "Puth pulled a Namjoon right there." "He basically Namjooned there, spilled the whole thing and then went silent wen asked fr a more definitive answer," said a person. "It’s not Joon this time," read a tweet. "Ah, a second definition for Namjooning," said a person.

"Well, I’m glad that he doesn’t know the date, otherwise he would have announced that at well…," tweeted a fan. "Okay, so snoop and now Charlie!?! Alright someone start making a list and combing through all these artists' interviews cause things are about to go down," wrote a person. "The way he just realized he basically confirmed it and the interviewer tried to immediately move on," said a person.

Earlier this year, rapper Snoop Dogg confirmed his collaboration with BTS. Speaking with The AV Club, Snoop Dogg had said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Meanwhile, BTS members are awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof which will release on June 10. It will comprise three new songs--Yet To Come, Run BTS, and Born Singer. The album will also consist of old tracks such as I Need You, Fake Love, Run, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Boy in Luv, Danger, Moon, Persona, N.O, IDOL, Fire, Dynamite, Life Goes On and Butter.

