Charlie Puth puts a ring on it: Singer engaged to best friend Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth, the singer behind some of your favorite tunes, shared some wonderful news on his Instagram account. He revealed that he's now engaged to his long-time friend, Brooke Sansone, in a sweet and simple post.

Charlie Puth announces engagement to long-time friend Brooke Sansone in a heartwarming Instagram post.(Instagram/charlieputh)

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," Puth wrote in the caption, along with a heartfelt message expressing his happiness and love for Brooke.

Puth shared a few snapshots of the newly-engaged couple enjoying a meal at Lucali's, a popular pizzeria in Brooklyn. It was a charming moment that they chose to share with their fans.

Charlie and Brooke decided to go public with their relationship in December 2022, and they've since shared some endearing moments on social media. One Instagram post from Puth, featuring photobooth pictures of the couple, garnered attention with the caption, "Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.)"

In August, Brooke Sansone shared a cute tidbit about their relationship, revealing that she used one of their photobooth pictures as a bookmark, adding a touch of romance to her daily life.

The couple also made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis' pre-Grammys party in February, marking a significant milestone in their journey together.

Also Read | Charlie Puth begs fans ‘to stop throwing things at performers’ during concerts after Bebe Rexha incident

While Charlie Puth had previously kept his relationship with Brooke Sansone low-key, he hinted at their strong bond during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in October 2022. He referred to Brooke as "someone that I grew up with" and expressed confidence in their future together.

Fans and friends are undoubtedly thrilled for the couple as they embark on this new chapter in their lives. John Legend congratulated the couple in the comment section. Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS !!!!”