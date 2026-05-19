Chinmayi Sripaada says Bhopal dowry death proves many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity

Over the last few days, the news surrounding the Bhopal dowry case has sent shockwaves across the nation. Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12, and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

What Chinmayi said about the case

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has talked about the Bhopal dowry death.

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Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has now reacted to the tragedy. She took to her X account and wrote, “Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy. The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok?”

About Twisha's death

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{{^usCountry}} Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, following which, the police registered an FIR involving charges of dowry death and harassment against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, an influential retired District Additional Judge (ADJ). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, following which, the police registered an FIR involving charges of dowry death and harassment against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, an influential retired District Additional Judge (ADJ). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The family issued a three-page statement here to express deep pain and serious apprehensions regarding the integrity of the ongoing probe. The family's statement comes in the wake of the Bhopal sessions court rejecting the bail application of Twisha's lawyer-husband, Samarth Singh, and Madhya Pradesh police also announcing ₹10,000 for information leading to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family issued a three-page statement here to express deep pain and serious apprehensions regarding the integrity of the ongoing probe. The family's statement comes in the wake of the Bhopal sessions court rejecting the bail application of Twisha's lawyer-husband, Samarth Singh, and Madhya Pradesh police also announcing ₹10,000 for information leading to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family said they are fighting this legal battle "almost entirely alone on the streets of Bhopal", citing a distinct lack of meaningful support from the local administration, political establishments, and prominent women's rights groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family said they are fighting this legal battle "almost entirely alone on the streets of Bhopal", citing a distinct lack of meaningful support from the local administration, political establishments, and prominent women's rights groups. {{/usCountry}}

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The family expressed grave concern over persistent rumours circulating within Bhopal's court premises that Twisha's mother-in-law, retired ADJ Giribala Singh, who secured bail after the incident, is allegedly using her influence within the local judiciary to pave the way for relief in higher judicial forums.

"Justice must not only be done but must also appear to be done to maintain public confidence in the rule of law," the family said in the statement.

Amid fears of evidence tampering, the family has submitted a list of demands to the probe team for the immediate preservation of primary digital and physical evidence, which includes securing all CCTV logs from the marital premises, surrounding access roads, and the emergency entry points of AIIMS Bhopal.

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(via inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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